Letter: mail voting

What is the distinction between "absentee voting" and voting by mail? It is interesting we hear a zero from our Republican officials in support of vote by mail in Arizona given they benefit by it. They say not a word while Trump tries to interfere with the right to vote by starving the us post office. I would like to hear from every Republican office holder that they do or do not support the US Postal Service. If they do they ought to say so in very loud public arenas and make it clear they will not abide the starvation of our Mail services. The November election is indeed the future of this nation like none before. Where are these cowardly Republicans ? Hiding? As John Lewis said "if you see something do something! Time for some Good Trouble i think.
DONALD SHELTON
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
