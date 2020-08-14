You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Majority of voters think Joe Biden will not finish his first
A recent Rasmussen pole found that 58% of voters believe that Joe Biden's running mate will have to finish his first term. That is completely contrary to actuarial data that indicates a 90% chance of him being alive at the end of his first four years; there is a 70% chance he would be alive at the end of his second term. This information is taken from a major life insurance company where the individual in question is in good but certainly not perfect help. If Joe is a nonsmoker, is not overweight, and does not have any major health conditions, then it is accurate. If I were to hazard a guess, I would say he is more likely than Donald Trump to survive the next four and a half years.

Disclaimer: I have been a life insurance agent for more than forty years.

Richard Patterson

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

