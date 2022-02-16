Letter: MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN

Many times I have wondered what the current slogan “Make America Great Again” means. There seems to be no consensus of the meaning from Goggle.
The answer for me was revealed in the Star’s publication of the comic strip “Sally Forth on Jan 25, 2021. I quote Sally with one (observation) : “..if you take the red pill you will be freed of this future and return to your reality for 1982 ( any year may be substituted for 1982). But if you take the blue one you stay in your future, by which I mean my present day, or maybe its the other way around, since both realties are real and this is actually more about time….the red pill was originally orange, so you will taste the marker”
Eugene Gieseler
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.