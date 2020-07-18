Letter: Make casting your ballot risk free
Letter: Make casting your ballot risk free

Many states, including Arizona, have closed neighborhood polling sites, establishing Vote Centers instead. Before the 2016 and 2018 elections, Arizona eliminated 320 neighborhood sites. This year 80 additional sites have been eliminated in Maricopa County alone. Located in densely populated areas, Vote Centers force voters in less populated areas to travel long distances, resulting in scheduling and transportation issues. By replacing numerous neighborhood sites, a single Vote Center creates extremely long lines for voters. In Georgia’s recent primary election, voters waited 5 hours to cast their ballot, sharply increasing their chance of contracting Covid-19.

As infections continue to rise, there is an ever-increasing possibility of voters being quarantined on Election Day or discovering their polling site has been unexpectedly closed due to a lack of poll workers, leaving them unable to vote.

For many, choosing to vote in person is no longer a viable option. Visit Service.Arizona.com today and request a mail-in ballot to guarantee that your voice is heard.

Joseph Alexander

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

