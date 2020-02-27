Letter: Make It Work

Well, it’s that time again. Regretfully in ways in which at least one claim by some campaigning for an elected office is that their opponent is somehow violating some article of our Constitution. Or whose actions are bound to destroy our Democracy. Or any number of other unlikely occurrences. And regrettably, it’s that time again when emotions sometime exceed all reasonable bounds. Before reaching the usual fevered pitch, now may be a good time to reflect on what Supreme Court Justice Ruth Gader Ginsburg was quoted as saying recently: “But we’re in this together, and we know that the institution we serve is ever so much more important than our individual egos. So to make it work, we have to not just tolerate but genuinely appreciate each other.” Maybe it’s time to apply that point of view to our electoral process. And to the preservation of our Democracy. We’re in this together.
Don Weaver
Midtown
