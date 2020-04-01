Letter: Make lemonade out of a lemon
Letter: Make lemonade out of a lemon

The whole world is experiencing a hopefully once in a lifetime phenomenon with the shut down of all kinds of activity due to the virus.

What we will find out is that many people will be able to effectively work from home. A good worker will get their job done whether at an office or at home. Marginal workers will not work well at home, and more probably, are not effective or productive workers at the work place. More that likely, they are a protected class of workers that are hard to weed out. The national government, local governments, school districts, utility companies, and many more of this nature.

Two positive outcomes will happen:

Think of maybe 25% of working people that commute now, don't really need to be in an "official work" place.

Less congestion, more productivity, hours saved by transit, fuel saved and it goes on.

Think of 25% less non-essential workers that are what they are, nonessential on a payroll that the public pays for.

Ed LeGendre

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

