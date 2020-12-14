Letter: Make the Virus Deniers Pay

OK, I’m a nerd: on the debate teams at Palo Verde and UA, then law school at a Bay Area Pac-8 university. So here’s my nerdy modest proposal: impose a Pigouvian externality tax on people who refuse to follow public health rules for reducing Coronavirus infections.
According to people who study these things, if the 30% of the population that doesn’t wear masks, doesn’t socially distance and holds large indoor gatherings would follow the rules, about 70 thousand deaths would be avoided over the next three months. The low-end estimate of the value of a “statistical life” is $5 million. So the cost imposed on society by people who don't following the rules is at least $350 billion over the next 90 days, or about $9,000 for each rule-flouting household.
So, let’s give families who insist on doing whatever they please a 90-day pass, and charge them $9,000. If they don’t pay what they owe, “Lock them up!”
Peter Strong
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
