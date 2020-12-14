 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Make the Virus Deniers Pay
View Comments

Letter: Make the Virus Deniers Pay

OK, I’m a nerd: on the debate teams at Palo Verde and UA, then law school at a Bay Area Pac-8 university. So here’s my nerdy modest proposal: impose a Pigouvian externality tax on people who refuse to follow public health rules for reducing Coronavirus infections.

According to people who study these things, if the 30% of the population that doesn’t wear masks, doesn’t socially distance and holds large indoor gatherings would follow the rules, about 70 thousand deaths would be avoided over the next three months. The low-end estimate of the value of a “statistical life” is $5 million. So the cost imposed on society by people who don't following the rules is at least $350 billion over the next 90 days, or about $9,000 for each rule-flouting household.

So, let’s give families who insist on doing whatever they please a 90-day pass, and charge them $9,000. If they don’t pay what they owe, “Lock them up!”

Peter Strong

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News