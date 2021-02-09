Letter: Make them earn your vote

Our current President ran on a platform of unity. This was needed after four years of promoting us against them mentality. The country has spoken and they chose unity over division. Even some Republicans voted for unity. For that, some were censured.
For my part, I chose not to be a Democrat or a Republican. I am registered as NPD which stands for No Party Designated. The past 12 years have not shown either Party in a good light.
I believe our representatives need to be reminded who they work for. They work for all Americans, not the Party which they align themselves with. Imagine what could happen if we all registered as NPD!
An example of how this would work would be the passing of the Dreamer Program. A majority of Americans believed it was the right thing to do. Instead of passing it, our representatives used it as an obstruction tool for the benefit of their Party.
Donna Pierce
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.