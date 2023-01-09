Letter: Making a difference working together!

Thanks to David Fitzsimmons for his heartfelt memories of Congressman Jim Kolbe. As a volunteer with RESULTS (results.org), we worked with Rep. Kolbe to introduce and cosponsor bipartisan legislation to further America’s compassionate work on global health. I am sure he would be working today to pass the End TB Now Act (S.3386/H.R.8654), directing the U.S. Agency for International Development to set bold targets to reach and treat the most vulnerable populations for all forms of tuberculosis: global action for local protection. Congressman Jim Kolbe definitely “represented the best in all of us.” We can be grateful for the work he did and the example he set, and be inspired to participate in our democracy to make a difference in our country and the world.