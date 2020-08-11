You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Making enemies of friends is not a good tactic.
Letter: Making enemies of friends is not a good tactic.

As a longtime supporter of civil rights for minorities, I am concerned that among my friends, liberal as well as conservative, there are reactions ranging from irritation to resentment in the face of a perceived attack on “whites” who are tabbed with “white privilege,” “white racism,” etc., along with attacks on America and its symbols.

Most people agree that attacks on racism are necessary and overdue. But as these attacks, in too many cases, morph into accusations that America is a racist country along with anti-America screeds, I notice that there is more resentment.

For example, one comment was “I would like to see a black national anthem so that I, too, can kneel when I go to the ballgame.” Surprisingly, this from a lifetime liberal who is also a Vietnam veteran.

We can legislate comprehensive civil rights for all citizens, but we cannot

legislate respect, goodwill, and inclusion which attitudes, if we can achieve them,

would make America a wonderful country.

Jerome Spier

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

