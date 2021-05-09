 Skip to main content
Letter: Making Governing Look Bad
Letter: Making Governing Look Bad

A letter writer expressed concern about being “embarrassed as I am furious.” The GOP has the underlying mission to make government look bad. Their bottom line is to turn people off of government and politics, or at least to make governing inconsequential. They have been doing a good job; there’s a lot of people turned off politics. The more turned off the fewer informed voters and the likelihood of a GOP win in the next election. Consider the “political theater “ they accuse the Democrats and Dr. Fauci of is more a description of the day to day activities of the current crop of Republicans. All actions serving the unspoken mission of reducing the number of people who will vote in the next election. The younger people are getting it and getting involved in politics, their future depends on a good outcome that comes from everyone voting.

Matthew Boyd

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

