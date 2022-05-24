 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Making religious decisions for a secular society.

Edmund Burke’s famous quote has haunted us over many past decades. We could have avoided wars, racism, misogyny, greed, corruption, insurrection, voting, education, pandemics, health care and most areas of dispute between Americans.

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

This simple statement sounds easy. And probably one that could ease, or even end, divisiveness in the country. If good people actually care about others and have patriotism for their country, act promptly, before a diversion of thoughts gets twisted by those who resent democracy because they were hurt by some government action years ago. But good people do nothing.

Radicals appear to be coming from the religious right, and Faith increasingly guides elected officials in their decisions and judicial officials in their determinations. Damn the intended separation of church and state quoted by our Founding Fathers; SCOTUS is now using Christian morality to make decisions for a secular society.

Burke’s quote is not original. Ironically, read Proverbs 24.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

