Letter: Malpractice
Starting in the 1950's, individuals sued the companies responsible for manufacturing and marketing cigarettes for damages related to the effects of smoking. In 1999 DOJ sued the cigarette manufacturers and tobacco trade organizations claiming civil fraud and racketeering. In 2016 DOJ sued Volkswagen on behalf of the EPA for cheating on the emission testing. In both of these cases DOJ as well as individuals.

President Trump's intentional misleading of the American people regarding the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic was as Michael Gerson pointed out ""Denying Americans crucial information at the start of the pandemic", very likely resulted in substantially higher numbers of Americans who died and/or became seriously ill.

The American people have the right and obligation to sue President Trump for damages caused by his malpractice. The damages sought should be the confiscation of all of his properties, worldwide. They could then be auctioned off with all of the receipts going to the U.S. Treasury to begin to pay down the National Debt

Robert Coapman

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

