Letter: Man dies by action of police
View Comments

Letter: Man dies by action of police

Several days ago a news article explained an incident about a man during a police interview being manhandled to the ground and an officer kneeling on his neck, resulting in the man's death. If the accompanying pictures were accurate it appears to be a horrific act, totally unwarranted, and far outside reasonable police methods of restraint. Within a few days the Officer was fired from the force, he was charged with murder and manslaughter. Quickly followed by the Officers wife initiating divorce proceedings against him. A serious response, from anyone's point of view and recalling he hasn't been convicted of anything to this point. What followed were marches, demonstrations, burning of building's, police cars and many thefts of TV's and etc. How do those actions constitute the prohibition of a repeat. Certainly some police are bad, some priests, some lawyers. You get my point, accept that bad things will happen, take the necessary action and move on. Believing that marching is going to change society is wishful thinking, not reality.

Phil Reinecker

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News