Letter: Man dies by action of police

Several days ago a news article explained an incident about a man during a police interview being manhandled to the ground and an officer kneeling on his neck, resulting in the man's death. If the accompanying pictures were accurate it appears to be a horrific act, totally unwarranted, and far outside reasonable police methods of restraint. Within a few days the Officer was fired from the force, he was charged with murder and manslaughter. Quickly followed by the Officers wife initiating divorce proceedings against him. A serious response, from anyone's point of view and recalling he hasn't been convicted of anything to this point. What followed were marches, demonstrations, burning of building's, police cars and many thefts of TV's and etc. How do those actions constitute the prohibition of a repeat. Certainly some police are bad, some priests, some lawyers. You get my point, accept that bad things will happen, take the necessary action and move on. Believing that marching is going to change society is wishful thinking, not reality.
Phil Reinecker
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
