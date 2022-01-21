Letter: Manchin for President??

Re: the Jan. 2 article "Manchin, Cheney look presidential."
In his January 2op-Ed John Vornholt touts the West Virginia plutocrat Joe Manchin for President (as a Democrat)! After all, he’s “the most reasonable Democrat in the country” isn’t he? Not only that, but he gets a lot of attention! ( By that standard Osama bin Laden would have been a good candidate in 2004. After all, he had a TON of name recognition!)
I’m sure partisan Republicans consider Manchin as “reasonable” since he supports them on such crucial issues as tax breaks for the rich and opposing any bills to fight global warming.
(0ld Reasonable Joe does own a coal mine, after all).
Here’s a suggestion—I encourage Republican voters to write in Manchin as THEIR candidate in the 2024 Republican primary and the general election. He’s just so doggone reasonable!
David Steinberg
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.