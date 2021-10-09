 Skip to main content
Letter: manchin
Letter: manchin

So, Sen Manchin doesn't want to support the progressive budget because it is too high, and he fears creating a culture of dependency or entitlement. Perhaps he should look in the mirror because he is talking about himself, who depends on money from fossil fuel corporations, PACs, lobbyists and wealthy donors, who never fail to heed his call. The people need expanded medicare, free community college, dental care, maternity leave, child care and other necessities of life that all advanced nations already have and which will expand our economy.

Harry Peck

Tubac

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

