Letter: Mandatory Vaccinations

In 1957 I accompanied family friends on a trip to Sinaloa, Mexico. Upon re-entering the U.S. at Nogales it was determined that my smallpox vaccination was not current. A vaccination was administered on the spot. The message was clear. Get vaccinated or stay in Mexico.
Were smallpox vaccinations effective? The disease has been eradicated to the extent that routine vaccination is no longer considered necessary.
Might COVID be similarly eradicated? What might be possible medically could be impossible politically. In this hyper-politicized environment any elected official who even proposed mandatory vaccination would be crucified by the anti-vaxxers and their allies in public office, e.g. Gov. Ducey.
Critical issues of public health should be decided by doctors not politicians. If anti-vaxxers had been around in the '50s smallpox might still be ravaging our nation.
William Thornton
Midtown
