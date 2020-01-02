Letter: Manhattan District Attorney Vance Jr investigating Trump

Manhattan District Attorney Vance Jr., a Democrat, is investigating whether President Trump violated any New York state laws in his alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal. Vance is awaiting a federal court decision on a subpoena for Trump's financial records. However, Vance should be investigating Daniels and McDougal for felony Coercion. NY state law reads: §135.60: Coercion in the Second Degree : A person is guilty of this charge having coerced another person to engage in any conduct they could legally abstain from doing. This coercion has to take the form of instilling a fear in that person (Trump) that if they do not comply they will: 5) Expose a secret or fact that will subject the victim to hatred, contempt or ridicule; 6) Perform any other act that would harm the victim in their health, safety, business, reputation or personal relationships. §135.65: Coercion in the First Degree states: Inducing the victim (Trump) to commit a felony or attempt to commit one. Where's the investigation?
Ric Hanson
North side
