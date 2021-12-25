Letter: mansplaining explained

I love mansplaining. I especially enjoy it when the pompous buffoon who is offering his opinion as fact chooses to expound on concerns that confront only women. Who would know more about how a woman should respond to the difficulties that plague only women than the mansplainer? The enormity of the cosmos pales in comparison to the mansplainer's hubristic ego. One wonders how someone who possesses a Y chromosome has so much insight into the type of behavior that benefits a woman's life.
The Taliban would assuredly proffer lifetime membership to such a man. Would he then feign umbrage or, in his ignorance, would he be genuinely insulted? Well, like his mansplain, it really doesn't matter does it?
Rick Cohn
West side
