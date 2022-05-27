Letter: Manufacturing Chaos

Economically broken societies are easy prey for authoritarians. They use this weakness to exploit the peoples' despair, for their selfish agenda. Chaos is purposely created by befuddling society with a blurring of the boundary between truth and fiction, right and wrong. Authoritarian leaders frequently lack a conscience, so their followers start to emulate this, which just adds to the chaos. Those who believe the authroitarian leader, are now in stark contrast to those who do not. The clash of these two groups is expected and welcomed by the authoritarian, in an attempt to destroy the old social order and replace it with a society with no conscience. We are seeing the rise of chaos merchants in our nation. Their evil intent was also seen in the rise of fascism. Buyer beware! Be careful in what you believe to be the truth. Those selling chaos usually have bad intent and manipulate thinking. Authoritarianism begins with chaos-causing propaganda. Fascism is the politics of dividing a society, which causes chaos.