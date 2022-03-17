Letter: Many benefits to moving away from fossil fuels

Though life has taken me elsewhere, the austere beauty of the Sonoran Desert will always resonate in my heart like no other. Since leaving, I’ve come to understand how climate change threatens this rich but fragile ecosystem. But this visit there's also a risk I’d long thought gone: an impulsive madman, or a genuine misunderstanding, could unleash widespread ecological damage from even a “limited” nuclear exchange.
Those calling for our energy independence correctly identify the need to undercut the leverage of oil-producing despots. But if the time it takes to develop more oil were instead used to transition to clean energy, we could accomplish this AND avert the worst impacts of global warming (plus get cleaner air and more jobs besides).
The budget reconciliation bill now in the Senate is our best chance for legislation. Please urge your Senators to include strong climate action in this bill.
Irmgard Flaschka
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.