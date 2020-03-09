Letter: Many Catholics confused about voting
Letter: Many Catholics confused about voting

Responses to my editorial about “Gerson confused” show that many Catholics are still confused about their Catholic voting responsibilities. According to EWTN Catholic Catechism for Voters by Fr. Stephen F. Torraco, PhD of Theology, “If a political candidate supported abortion, or any other moral evil, such as assisted suicide and euthanasia, it would not be morally permissible for you to vote for that person. Moral evils such as abortion, euthanasia and assisted suicide are examples of a disqualifying issue… regardless of their position on other matters.” Similarly, the USCCB Voting Guidelines #34 states… “A Catholic cannot vote for a candidate who favors a policy promoting an intrinsically evil act, such as abortion, euthanasia, assisted suicide…”. So clearly the USCCB and the EWTN Catechism agree that Catholics who vote for candidates who support intrinsic evil are committing a grave moral evil.

Robert Kumza

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

