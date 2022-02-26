 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Many making wrong choice
Letter: Many making wrong choice

Re: the Feb. 14 letter "Value of freedom eludes leaders."

The letter left me wondering what reality the author is living in. The American people have been given all the necessary education about the virus and vaccines. This information has been dispersed by scientists, medical experts, public health officials and responsible government officials. Certain mandates came into play when it became obvious that many informed "proud Americans" are not choosing to do the right thing, refusing to heed science and common sense. According to the letter, if people are just given their "freedom", they will make the correct choice, as the country did during the polio epidemic. This is a totally different time, where people actually think social media is a legitimate source of information and many have bought into the politicization of this pandemic. Right wing politicians continue to sow doubt and distrust in science and facts surrounding Covid-19 and vaccines. Some Americans are doing the right thing, but many are not. Having no mandates, and therefore "freedom", would not change this.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

