Letter: Many of us are awake.

In his response to another letter "The Party of Life" Jay Elliot feels that people need to "Wake Up!" He takes issue with the fact the original letter writer blamed Republicans for many problems, including gun deaths, pollution deaths, Covid deaths etc. Of course Republicans are not to blame for all of these problems, but what I take issue with the most in Mr. Elliott's response is when he said that "under Clinton and Obama..they did squat," and today they (Democrats) "hold all the cards." First of all under Clinton there was an assault weapons ban, which was rescinded under President Bush. Second, is Mr. Elliott aware of the filibuster and the need for 60 votes in the Senate? Watch what happens if Democrats try to pass some sensible gun laws after the recent shooting, and see how many "cards" they hold. How many "cards" did Obama hold when he couldn't even get a hearing for his Supreme Court nominee?