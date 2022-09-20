 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: MANY reasons the government should pay for vaccines

Senator Roy Blunt might give some thought to the big picture before he tells us that “people can pay for their vaccines….there’s really no reason the government should be paying for all of that.”

He could look at the bottom line, weighing the cost to the government of series of vaccines against the cost of treating the illness in the unvaccinated. Consider the productivity of a healthy populace versus the lost work days of the families of the sick child and of their infected teachers; the cost to the community of a case of long Covid, the difference between a smart, strong worker contributing to our economy versus an indigent disabled one, or no worker at all?

Look beyond the bottom line to exhausted hospital personnel, grieving survivors and the communities hoping live in safety.

Why do communities pick up the tab for trash pickup? It makes sense both in terms of the bottom line and in terms of public health. This is no different.

Loma Griffith

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

