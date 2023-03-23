The University of Arizona living expense calculator states that Arizona undergrad students who are currently enrolled and living on campus will need $32,300 per year to attend school.

Therefore, a 4 year degree will cost over $120,000 at a low cost university.

Resident graduate students will need to pay $18,225 per semester, this is over $36,000 per year. Most graduate work takes at least 2 years and this does not include the cost of summer school. This amounts to around $200,000 for an undergrad and a 2 year graduate degree. Most scholarships only provide enough to pay for books.

According to Nerd Wallet there are 45 million students with loan debt. The media has reported that 2.6 million are over the age of 62 and ⅔ of the loans are held by women.

Eliminating $10,000 - $20,000 of student debt will only help reduce interest for many, if not most graduates.

Cheryl Kelli

Downtown