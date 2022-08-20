RE: the Aug 16 letter “Mar-a-Lago raid”

Yes, a line was crossed, many times…by Donald Trump. Why would he take any government documents to Mar-a-Lago? Trump never does anything that he doesn’t personally profit from. No one is above the law including former Presidents.

Trump refuses to accept the results of a free and fair election, one that he lost by over 7 million votes. Trump incited the attack on our capitol. And remember “lock her up”?

Trump and his cronies are the authoritarian government to worry about!

Mary Jordison

Northwest side