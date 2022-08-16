Letter: Mar a Lago Raid

A line was crossed today August 8th that has never happened in the history of the Republic.

Raiding a former President’s Residence.

We are in for hard times in our Country. Politicization of Justice and FBI.

These things happen in Banana Republics !

The FBI, DOJ and CIA need to be sacked.

Where are we headed ?

Jan. 6 defendants held without due process, murders and thugs being put back on the streets without bail and little old ladies sent to prison for less serious charges.

Worried about Authoritarian Government ?

Wait til they come for you!

Rich Barnes

East side