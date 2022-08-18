Letter: Mar-a-Logo raid explanation

Re: the August 16th letter "Mar-a-Lago raid". Due to the fact that the country is so divided, and there are so many lies being pushed, the DOJ is moving very slowly. They are doting every i, and crossing every t: so that their case against the former president will be INDISPUTABLE. Trump is pushing his people to intimidate (with force) any one who speaks against him. That is what a BANANA REPUBLIC is, Whether you liked Trump's presidential policies or not, he is trying to overthrow our democracy with his rhetorical statements and his mob boss actions. Due to the outrageous behavior of the former president, our country has had to treat him differently than other presidents.. No President from our life time has challenged and broken our rules of law the way he has. If character & democracy still matter: We must make that a bigger focus on who is eligible to run. Beware of those who won't accept election results and fact check your info.