Letter: March for Justice Rally

First, I wish to express my deepest sympathy to the family of Mr. George Floyd. His death was tragic and avoidable. The wide-spread protest message from our citizens as to the wrongfulness of the conduct of the officers involved in his death are appropriate and relevant for all police agencies in the United States. As a retired member of the Tucson Police Department I am disappointed in the actions of the officers of the Minneapolis Police Department. I remember how difficult my job was after the irresponsible conduct of LAPD officers in the Rodney King incident. There is no room in the profession for officers who are thoughtless, discriminatory, brutal or racist. The police must be held accountable for misconduct. There must be a commitment to the rejection of misconduct, police must redouble their efforts to improve via policy, training and supervision. The message from our citizens is clear, Black lives do matter. It’s time for the police to listen and change.
Richard Harper
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
