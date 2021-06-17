Letter: Maricopa audit

The CyberNinjas are doing a massive recount of Maricopa ballots for president in Arizona. When they first started they were illegally carrying blue and black marking pens while handling the original ballots. How could an honest vote-counting outfit not know that was not legal? But they announced they had stopped doing that. Yeah. Good thing. But what’s to stop a person of malicious intent from secreting a pen in pocket or purse and, every once in a while, leaning over a ballot and marking a vote for Trump? If the ballot originally had a vote for Biden, now it’s invalid; if it had no vote for president, well, they helped the poor indecisive voter, didn’t they. If they wind up finding thousands of invalid ballots that had, astonishingly, been missed before, and, if they find thousands of ballots for Trump that, astonishingly, had been missed before, we’ll know what they did, won’t we. And now, on to the next state.
George Yost
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.