Letter: Marine Lt. Col. Stu Sheller

This Marine has served his country faithfully for 17 years. He is in solitary confinement for speaking out against the outrageous disaster that has just occurred in Afghanistan. His trial will be swift, after which he will be sentenced for many years in prison. He has already lost his pension and health care for his wife and three small children.

He certainly broke the code of silence that all military personnel are required to adhere to. I am not aware of the normal punishment for doing so, but it appears to me and others I have spoken with that he has been singled out for swift punishment to discourage others who feel the same as he from also speaking out.

I am requesting that you join with others and let him retire with dignity with an honorable discharge and his pension and health care be restored.

Jack Walters

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

