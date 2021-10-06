Letter: Marine officer should be tried

As a Marine veteran, I take exception to the letter urging that Lt. Col. Stu Schellar, who in a Marine Corps brig,
be allowed to retire with dignity. He went on public media with his political bias to in effect criticize
commanding officers and our government's exodus from Afghanistan. Its easy to second -guess from a comfortable office and not be forced to make the hard decisions. Discipline is the bedrock in the military which includes all branches of the service. Chaos and confusion would be rife if officers in the services would be
able to publicly criticize their superiors. Marines in boot camp crawl through mud and march in the rain
for hours, as this prepares them for that day when those conditions could be commonplace. They obey.
When an officer says move out, move forward, discipline is what wins battles. Lt.Col. Schellar should
have kept his political leanings to himself. He's an embarrassment to the U.S. Marine Corps.
JD Shulec
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.