Letter: Marine officer should be tried
As a Marine veteran, I take exception to the letter urging that Lt. Col. Stu Schellar, who in a Marine Corps brig,

be allowed to retire with dignity. He went on public media with his political bias to in effect criticize

commanding officers and our government's exodus from Afghanistan. Its easy to second -guess from a comfortable office and not be forced to make the hard decisions. Discipline is the bedrock in the military which includes all branches of the service. Chaos and confusion would be rife if officers in the services would be

able to publicly criticize their superiors. Marines in boot camp crawl through mud and march in the rain

for hours, as this prepares them for that day when those conditions could be commonplace. They obey.

When an officer says move out, move forward, discipline is what wins battles. Lt.Col. Schellar should

have kept his political leanings to himself. He's an embarrassment to the U.S. Marine Corps.

JD Shulec

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

