Letter: Mark Follman Spot on

The article from Mark Follman in the May 26th edition of the star completely captures my own feelings on mass shootings. Indeed the idea of Stockholm syndrome shows how very fluid our minds are and that the idea of "mental Illness" is often misapplied. Certainly there are organic forms of mental illness comprised of Neurologic and physical anomalies, but even so called "normal" people fall prey to Psychological stress induced aberrant behaviors. Freedom of speech certainly needs protection (Liberty) and pacifists need to feel safe (Life), but it seems that the left wing is ok with someone's brain "Squirming like a toad" if they don't go shooting people and the right wing only seems to care about fetal tissue. "Pursuit of Happiness" should be the real focus, then people won't want to go kill other people. Of course that's hard to do, but well worth the effort.

Dan Pendergrass

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

