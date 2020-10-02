 Skip to main content
Letter: Mark Kelly Top Secret Clearance
Letter: Mark Kelly Top Secret Clearance

Mark Kelly has a Top Secret security clearance. Due to the top secret information that mark Kelly was exposed to, his clearance included a Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI) or a Special Access Program (SAP) which dealt with a very narrow data base dealing with “very sensitive information.”

There are three echelons of classified information. Confidential, Secret, and Top Secret. Mark Kelley was exposed to the highest level of sensitive information. Background investigations are a very thorough vetting process.

An officer, pledges an oath, “ I (name), do solemnly swear or affirm that I will support and defend the the constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic…………etc

Mark Kelly has been engaged with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) since 2003 when he joined the Young Leaders Forum, a group of entrepreneurs from China and the US.

Mark Kelly has had a relationship with the CCP for over 17 years. “Trust questions become very obvious because of the relationship that Kelly has had with the CCP.”

Jim Van Sickle

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

