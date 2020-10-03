Letter: Mark Kelly

What have I learned about Mark Kelly? I learned that he listens to all experts and draws his own conclusions. He is an independent thinker. That he is a collaborator. We observed him in that role when he was working with Medical Specialists at Banner Hospital helping his wife, Gabby Giffords, as she was fighting for her life. He too was fighting for her life. He supports good health care for Arizona people.
I learned that as a Navy pilot he required the crew to question any of his actions. He said, “I don’t need ‘yes’ people around me”. He respects and encourages others opinions.
Thanks to the Arizona Star for their Online opportunities to meet candidates and personally ask them questions. Through the questions and concerns of others I learned a lot about many candidates. I will be voting for Mark Kelly, please join me voting for a decent man!
Phyllis Davis
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
