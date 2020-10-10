 Skip to main content
Letter: Martha McSally Becomes Trump
Although of a different party, I used to respect Martha McSally's independence and moderation. However, in the debate with Mark Kelly she has lowered herself to using the same uncivil and, frankly, embarrassing tactics that Trump uses. First, she calls her opponent names ("Counterfeit Kelly"). Second, she turns tables by behaving badly and then accusing her opponent of doing the very thing she has done (refusing to answer a question and then battering her opponent for not answering a question). Third, she makes tenuous connections between Mark Kelly and straw men opponents (China, liberals) and then implies they are the same. Finally, she takes exaggeration to the level of a lie, like accusing democrats of trying to pack the supreme court with "radicals" when in fact democratic-nominated justices have regularly been liberal-centrist legal scholars. McSally not only uses Trump tactics; she has become trump. Arizona, it is time to be embarrassed by your senator.

Kendall Kroesen

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

