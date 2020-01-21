Letter: Martha McSally "Hack"

I was disappointed to see the video yesterday of Senator Martha McSally childishly name calling a reporter a "liberal hack" in her response to avoid answering a question regarding the impeachment trial.
Apparently she needs a reminder that she represents every Arizonan, has taken an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States and is filling in for Senator John McCain who undoubtedly would have had a much more serious and thoughtful response.
Thomas Martin
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.