Letter: Martha McSally Just Can't Help Herself

I have read several letters from other Arizonans regarding Martha McSally's desperate, over-the-top ads. The consensus seems to be that McSally cannot cut an honest, positive, or even decent advertisement.
Now, she almost accomplished a somewhat decent ad with her latest television spot, where she directly asks folks for their vote, against a backdrop of our 9/11 response and our greatest generation storming the beaches of Normandy.
She even ran footage of herself assisting the Salvation Army with their relief efforts. Nice touch.
And right when you think you can trust her, she takes a cheap shot at Mark Kelly (sporting his "sexist" Breitling watch), calling him "smiles."
She can't help herself. Martha McSally simply cannot make a compelling case on her merits and her record, so she must drag Kelly through the mud.
I believe the term "unlikable" is sexist when we cavalierly apply it to women in politics. But in this election, Martha McSally is the exception.
Ryan Denson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
