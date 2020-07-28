You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Martha Mcsally
View Comments

Letter: Martha Mcsally

I can't watch Mcsally's current campaign ads without remembering her ads from her last campaign. They were the most vile and disgusting ads I have ever seen. To me they demonstrated a complete lack of integrity on her part, along with a willingness to say and do whatever it takes to get elected. Since that time, she has also shown herself to be weak. She lacks the courage to perform the most basic function of her job, namely apply checks and balances on the Executive branch. I don't believe Donald Trump would have been the disaster he has been had the members of Congress been strong enough to do their jobs.

Dave Rollins

Patagonia

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Gen Z for Rex Scott

To those whom don't know who Rex Scott is, he is a man of integrity, accountability, and is highly reputable. Rex Scott is my former middle sc…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News