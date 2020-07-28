Letter: Martha Mcsally

I can't watch Mcsally's current campaign ads without remembering her ads from her last campaign. They were the most vile and disgusting ads I have ever seen. To me they demonstrated a complete lack of integrity on her part, along with a willingness to say and do whatever it takes to get elected. Since that time, she has also shown herself to be weak. She lacks the courage to perform the most basic function of her job, namely apply checks and balances on the Executive branch. I don't believe Donald Trump would have been the disaster he has been had the members of Congress been strong enough to do their jobs.
Dave Rollins
Patagonia
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
