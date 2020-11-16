Letter: Martha McSally's possible redemption

Now that the election is over and Senator Martha McSally has conceded, it is time for her to redeem herself.
While McConnell fiddled, millions of Arizpnans have suffered because there is no second stimulus package of needed size to alleviate suffering. While McConnell stalled, House of Representative bills to help average Americans languish. While McConnell said no Supreme Court justice should be seated in an election year in 2016, he pushed one through in 2020.
McConnell has been an obstructionist in our democracy for years. He has helped develop hyperpartisanship into a weapon. He has not spoken out against the defeated president giving hope to right wing mobs that want to start a race war and overthrow the government. He has made our country poorer, except for the rich. It's our country, but he acts like it is his.
Come on McSally. For the sake of our country and to redeem yourself and your dignity, tell Mitch McConnell to go to hell.
Matt Somers
Midtown
