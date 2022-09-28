Letter: Martha's Vineyard

an exert from an email I received from a friend who is a resident of Martha’s Vineyard. Just had to share it. . .
I’m guessing the first questions you have are about news flashes. When you hear that it takes a village, be advised MV is pretty good at that. It took two or three hours for the island to get the job done. More food, clothing, drug items than needed. In fact enough for a few more planes if they too dropped out of the sky. The Spanish Club at the high school provided translators, restaurants cooked classy Spanish meals, the hospital got them all inoculated, phones were given to each family so they could call home. You name it was thought of, even babysitters so the exhausted parents could go for a walk. The Gov got here with his usual hurricane staffing and helped move the ones who wanted to get closer to Boston. Really amazed and pleased at what got done in jig time.
Carol Rohr
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.