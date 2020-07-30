Letter: Mary Trump explains why

The book, Too Much and Never Enough by Trump's niece, Mary Trump, PH. D., (advanced psychology) is a psychosomatic thriller about the man who “threatens the world’s health, economic security, and social fabric.” It is a disturbing clinical examination, exposing why our president cannot read, is never wrong, and explains how he became a serial failure in his bankrupt world of billion-dollar businesses gone bad. The toxic Palace of Puzzle parts at 1600 Penn Ave tumbles into place following a reading of the Trump family psychopathology's dark history.
Mary Trump explains that her uncle is "incapable of growing, learning, or evolving, unable to regulate his emotions, moderate his responses, or take in and synthesize information.” With skilled medical insight, she reveals Trump "as a petty, pathetic little man, ignorant, incapable, out of his depth, and lost in his own delusional spin." For the reader, the puzzle fits together, forming a compelling skilled psychological depiction of why Trump is incapable of accountability. Conceivably, the worst is yet to come!
Jerry Wilkerson
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
