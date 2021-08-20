 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Mask Amendment Needed
View Comments

Letter: Mask Amendment Needed

  • Comments

Want to get people to wear masks? Let's enshrine the "right to wear masks" in a new constitutional amendment similar to the second amendment. "A well-masked citizenry, being necessary to the security of a Free state, the right of the people to keep and wear masks shall not be infringed." Just imagine: we'll have hoards of people indignant that others are infringing on their right to wear masks, and who are trying to take away their masks. "You can take my mask when you can pry my dead, cold fingers from around its straps." We can do this.

Kirk Astroth

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: COVID-19 control

Yesterday I entered one of the restaurants of a national chain and found no one wearing a mask. I expressed my disgust and left. I then report…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: trump

This country will never recover from the last four years until Donald J. Trump is charged, arrested, tried, convicted and sentenced to prison …

Local-issues

Letter: By Jerry Wilkerson

Hey there, mask naysayers, you’re now killing our kids and sending hundreds to the hospital. If you don’t wear a mask for family, friends, and…

Letters to the Editor Aug. 19
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Aug. 19

  • Updated

OPINION: Vaccines, masks in schools and Gov. Duceys decision to withhold Federal funds to schools are the topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News