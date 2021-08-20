Letter: Mask Amendment Needed

Want to get people to wear masks? Let's enshrine the "right to wear masks" in a new constitutional amendment similar to the second amendment. "A well-masked citizenry, being necessary to the security of a Free state, the right of the people to keep and wear masks shall not be infringed." Just imagine: we'll have hoards of people indignant that others are infringing on their right to wear masks, and who are trying to take away their masks. "You can take my mask when you can pry my dead, cold fingers from around its straps." We can do this.
Kirk Astroth
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.