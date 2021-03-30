Letter: mask free

We should all feel pretty comfortable now that politicians around the country have declared the covid19 virus defeated,and there is no further need for any defensive measures to prevent spread of the disease.
Now that "Doctor" Ducey has removed any restrictions on social behavior and mask wearing, I guess I'll cancel all future appointments with my current family doctor, and simply rely upon his future diagnoses.
With 49% of those Republicans polled indicating they won't vaccinate, "natural selection" may become a factor, further removing any need for further restrictions
Eric Maurer
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.