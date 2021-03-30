 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: mask free
View Comments

Letter: mask free

  • Comments

We should all feel pretty comfortable now that politicians around the country have declared the covid19 virus defeated,and there is no further need for any defensive measures to prevent spread of the disease.

Now that "Doctor" Ducey has removed any restrictions on social behavior and mask wearing, I guess I'll cancel all future appointments with my current family doctor, and simply rely upon his future diagnoses.

With 49% of those Republicans polled indicating they won't vaccinate, "natural selection" may become a factor, further removing any need for further restrictions

Eric Maurer

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News