Letter: Mask Mandate

Why do we need a National Mask mandate. We already have one. Where in Tucson can you go without a mask? You need one to enter a grocery store, a restaurant, a gym and anyplace else that has been able to avoid closing. A National Mask Mandate looks like an attempt to reroute all the responsibility of the poor handling of the pandemic from the Government agencies, who completely dropped the ball, and passing it on to the American citizens. The reason COVID-19 has run out of control is because the current Administration did next to nothing for months in early 2020. Not because some Americans aren't wearing masks in their cars or are visiting with their family and friends. The US has lost 250,000 people to the virus because 1 in 2 Americans are medically compromised. If we don't address that issue, there will surely be a COVID-20.
Kevin Marschke
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
