Letter: Mask Mandates and "Freedom"
Letter: Mask Mandates and "Freedom"

In "Stop comparing Holocaust with vaccinations," attorney Maurice Goldman correctly criticizes those who equate mandatory mask ordinances with Nazi laws requiring Jews to wear yellow stars. The purpose of the yellow star was to enable the Nazis readily to identify Jews so they could be rounded up, forced into ghettos where they were starved and brutalized, then sent to death camps like Auschwitz. Comparing the loss of "freedom" to go maskless (and thereby to spread the virus to others) with Nazi totalitarianism is worse than a mere false equivalency, however. It's a devious form of Holocaust denial and anti-Semitism. Moreover, those who claim that mask ordinances unconstitutionally abridge individual "freedom" are ignorant of American law. In the 1905 case of Jacobsonr v. Massachusetts, the Supreme Court held that laws requiring vaccination against smallpox are a lawful exercise of government's duty to protect public health. Mask mandates are no different.

Stephen Saltonstall

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

