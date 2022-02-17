Letter: Mask Mandates

I think I might have come up with a simple way to resolve the mask mandate issue: End all such mandates immediately.
The caveat is that anyone over the age of 18 who cannot show proof of complete and current covid vaccinations will not be admitted to any emergence room or hospital in the country because of being infected with covid 19 or any of its variants. Period. No exceptions. If that unvaccinated person wants to risk his life, that's his business, but we can't allow him to take up a much needed hospital bed, staff and supplies while he's dying. People are being forced to wait for desperately needed operations and procedures because of these idiots. I think it's a neat solution that will lighten the load on our E. R's and hospitals and give all those anti vaxers the 'freedom' to die.
Jill Davis
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.