Letter: Masked Men (and Women)

This morning on Oracle Road, I stopped behind an SUV advising, "Masks: for the misinformed + weak-minded." One can only imagine the intelligence quotient, arrogance and social ineptness of this all-knowing individual. Quick! Someone get the net and lock him/her up for all our sakes. This is the result of electing "leaders" who fail to educate themselves or lead by example, promulgate erroneous information, and then delegate responsibility for reversing the havoc they have wreaked to the lowest possible level.
Leslie Platt
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
