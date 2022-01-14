Letter: Masking

Today, January 11th, a handy man who I had talked with yesterday about changing out a kitchen faucet
Turned up at my door. He ammiddle aged man and his young assistant weren’t wearing a mask. ( I was)
I asked them if they had masks, the. Older guy said “no”, so I offered them masks and he said “no masks”.
Well, I said, I guess the means no work. They left in a huff. As I closed the door I felt quite angry that anyone could be that inconsiderate or oblivious to the concerns and well being of others for some stupid “ personal freedom” malarkey. But that’s the reality today isn’t it.
Robert Scanlon
Midtown
